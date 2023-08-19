SAN DIEGO — Hilary is barreling towards San Diego County with rain and wind in tote.

The Category 4 hurricane is moving up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and is expected to sweep the region throughout the weekend, according to predictions from the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm by landfall.

A Tropical Storm Watch turned Tropical Storm Warning — both a first of its kind advisory for Southern California — were issued Friday, meaning that tropical storm conditions like strong winds and heavy precipitation are expected to set in.

As far as tropical storm force winds, Hilary’s peak window is expected to be Saturday night into early Sunday for those in the warning areas, according to NWS.

“Hurricane Hilary has speed up a bit, along with a slight shift eastward in its track,” weather officials said Saturday morning.

What does this means for San Diego County? This results in Sunday morning through Sunday evening being the time frame of most impact, NWS explained.

The heaviest rainfall for the region is expected to occur Sunday morning through Sunday night, with windy conditions also projected for Sunday afternoon into the night, weather officials said.

Dangerous to “locally catastrophic” flooding will be likely during this timeframe, particularly for residents in mountain and desert neighborhoods, NWS explained.

Some areas across the county could receive 7-10 inches of rainfall if Hilary’s rainfall proves torrential. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the region as this tropical storm inches closer.

San Diegan Mayor Todd Glroia says residents should prepare to shelter-in-place when the storm hits. ReadySanDiego also encourages residents have a battery-operated radio to stay informed.

As we embrace the calm before the storm, residents should prepare for flooding and secure their homes with high winds in mind.