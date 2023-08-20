SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified is delaying the first day of school “out of an abundance of caution” due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Superintendent of Public Education, Dr. Lamont Jackson announced the decision in a letter to parents and faculty Sunday. He says the decision is based on the latest storm-related information from local officials.

The center of the storm is expected to hit the region between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain that could cause major flooding in some areas.

Dr. Jackson noted, potential power outages and road closures are also probable. He says the impacts of the tropical storm could also damage the facility.

Due to these risks, the first day of school will be postponed until Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“As we continued to monitor the weather and the impact on our community, I remain hopeful that the storm will continue to decrease in its intensity as it move though our region,” stated Dr. Jackson. “However, given the uncertainty of the weather and our need to thoroughly assess any impacts to our facilities, school will be closed to students on Monday.”

As for staff, the superintendent says they should report to their worksites as usual on Monday. He says this additional time will be used to prepare for Tuesday’s opening.

“We know the first day of school brings joy and excitement for staff and students. Thank you for your understanding and our collective desire to have the best first day of school possible for you, our students, and our families,” said Dr. Jackson.