SAN DIEGO — Hilary‘s trek north toward San Diego continues Sunday morning with rain now overspreading Southern California.

The National Weather Service says the forecasts for heavy rain and “catastrophic flooding” remains unchanged.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday evening, and San Diego County officials also proclaimed a local emergency shortly after.

As for the center of the storm, it’s expected to hit San Diego sometime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. That’s according to Chris Heiser, the executive director for the City of San Diego Office of Emergency.

“This is a large storm with a huge footprint and unlike what we usually see in San Diego,” Heiser said during a news conference.

Alex Tardy with NWS says the winds are expected to pick up as the center of Hilary gets closer Sunday afternoon.

FOX 5 will be providing real-time updates (below) as Hilary makes her way to the region.

Blog: Real-time updates on Hilary

1:36 a.m. — Mostly light rainfall spreads into Southern California.

5:00 a.m. — The status of Hilary remains a Category 1 hurricane.

5:25 a.m. — Rain continues to overspread the region with NWS warning of heavy rainfall expected during the late morning hours.

5:30 a.m. — Gusty east to northeast winds begin to strengthen along and below the coastal slopes of the mountains with gusts exceeding 40 mph at Crestwood in the San Diego County mountains and Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains, says NWS.

7:30 a.m. — Hilary downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm with winds up to 70 mph.

7:38 a.m. — Hilary ‘very near’ the west coast of Baja California, says National Hurricane Center.