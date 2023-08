SAN DIEGO — Sunday’s Padres vs. Diamondbacks game at Petco Park has been rescheduled to a split doubleheader on Saturday due to Hurricane Hilary, MLB officials announced.

The first game will start at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, followed by the originally scheduled 5:40 p.m. game.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will be valid for the 12:10 p.m. game.

Gates for the 12:10 p.m. game will open at 10:30 a.m. Ahead of the 5:40 p.m. game, gates will open at 4 p.m.