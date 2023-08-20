SAN DIEGO — As Tropical Storm Hilary continues its northward movement, the storm continues to batter San Diego County with heavy rain and gusty winds.

These conditions have had widespread impacts on residents Sunday afternoon, including power outages for thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers.

As of 3:30 p.m., the following major power outages have been reported by SDG&E:

Oak Grove/Warner Springs/Ranchita Customers Out: 219 Start Time: 1:48 p.m. Estimated Restoration: not yet available

Carlsbad/La Costa Customers Out: 123 Start Time: 11:42 a.m. Estimated Restoration: not yet available

La Mesa Customers Out: 965 Start Time: 3:21 p.m. Estimated Restoration: 10 p.m.

Spring Valley Customers Out: 165 Start Time: 3:47 p.m. Estimated Restoration: 10 p.m.

El Cajon Customers Out: 127 Start Time: 3:36 p.m. Estimated Restoration: 10 p.m.



