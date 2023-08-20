SAN DIEGO — As Tropical Storm Hilary continues its northward movement, the storm continues to batter San Diego County with heavy rain and gusty winds.
These conditions have had widespread impacts on residents Sunday afternoon, including power outages for thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers.
As of 3:30 p.m., the following major power outages have been reported by SDG&E:
- Oak Grove/Warner Springs/Ranchita
- Customers Out: 219
- Start Time: 1:48 p.m.
- Estimated Restoration: not yet available
- Carlsbad/La Costa
- Customers Out: 123
- Start Time: 11:42 a.m.
- Estimated Restoration: not yet available
- La Mesa
- Customers Out: 965
- Start Time: 3:21 p.m.
- Estimated Restoration: 10 p.m.
- Spring Valley
- Customers Out: 165
- Start Time: 3:47 p.m.
- Estimated Restoration: 10 p.m.
- El Cajon
- Customers Out: 127
- Start Time: 3:36 p.m.
- Estimated Restoration: 10 p.m.
