(FOX40.COM) — Hurricane Hilary is seemingly headed to California from the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico, and although it’s too early to know the storm’s path, officials say locals should be prepared.

Hurricanes are dangerous and can cause major damage from storm surges, wind, rip currents and flooding, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

They can happen along any U.S. coast or in any territory in the Atlantic or Pacific oceans. Storm surges, a rise in the water level along the coasts, are historically the leading cause of hurricane-related deaths in the United States.

In the event of a hurricane, get inside and stay away from unprotected glass doors and windows, advised the emergency management team at Florida State University.

One of the biggest threats from a tropical storm or hurricane is breaking glass from high winds and debris.

“As tempting as it may be to peek outside to see how bad it is or record that video you plan to post on social media, this is your biggest chance for getting hurt,” the emergency management team said.

They also recommended not to call 911 unless you have an immediate life-threatening situation (major injury, fire, etc.).

“Keep in mind that most emergency services (police, fire, EMS) will be unable to respond during the peak of the storm. Sadly, you’re on your own at that point. This is why having first aid training and a kit is so important,” reads the emergency management website.

Another way to prepare for a hurricane is to strengthen your home, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Bring in outdoor furniture & anything else that is not tied down to prevent injury/damage from debris.

They also recommend keeping your cell phone charged, purchasing backup charging devices to power electronics, stocking up on essential supplies, and being aware of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA).