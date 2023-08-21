SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary has moved through San Diego County, bringing high winds and heavy rain to the region.

The National Weather Service reported wind speeds as high as 84 mph in one mountain location, with many areas in the county experiencing winds upwards of 40 mph.

The high winds prompted debris to scatter all over county streets, with trees toppling over in several neighborhoods, including one in University City that fell onto a townhome.

But just how high did the winds speeds reach Sunday? Below is a breakdown of the highest wind speed reports from across the region, according to NWS San Diego.

Coastal Areas

General locationPeak wind speed reported
Camp Pendleton52 mph
North Island NAS47 mph
Bay Park47 mph
Petco Park44 mph
Miramar MCAS43 mph
Tecolote Canyon43 mph
Oceanside Airport40 mph
La Jolla Heights40 mph
Point Loma40 mph

Desert Areas

General locationPeak wind speed reported
In Ko Pah54 mph
Borrego Valley Airport49 mph
Borrego43 mph

Maritime Stations

General locationPeak wind speed reported
Scripps Pier51 mph
Mission Bay North Jetty48 mph
Imperial Beach Pier46 mph
Silver Strand Beach46 mph
Oceanside Jetty44 mph
Crystal Pier44 mph

Mountain Areas

General locationPeak wind speed reported
Black Mountain84 mph
Palomar Mountain79 mph
West San Ysabel71 mph
Sill Hill 70 mph
Mt. Laguna Observatory63 mph
Lake Cuyamaca60 mph
Buckman Springs 59 mph
Descanso53 mph
Julian48 mph
Campo46 mph
Pine Valley 45 mph
Ranchita45 mph
Morena44 mph
Escondido40 mph
Sunrise Highway40 mph

Valley Areas

General locationPeak wind speed reported
Hauser Mountain78 mph
Hellhole Canyon70 mph
Witch Creek63 mph
Otay Mountain57 mph
Alpine55 mph
Fallbrook52 mph
Potrero50 mph
Viejas44 mph
Lake Wohlford42 mph
Lilac42 mph
Valley Center41 mph

You can find a full list of reported peak wind speeds here.

According to NWS San Diego, the observations are collected from a variety of sources and not all the data listed is considered official.