SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary has moved through San Diego County, bringing high winds and heavy rain to the region.

The National Weather Service reported wind speeds as high as 84 mph in one mountain location, with many areas in the county experiencing winds upwards of 40 mph.

The high winds prompted debris to scatter all over county streets, with trees toppling over in several neighborhoods, including one in University City that fell onto a townhome.

But just how high did the winds speeds reach Sunday? Below is a breakdown of the highest wind speed reports from across the region, according to NWS San Diego.

Coastal Areas

General location Peak wind speed reported Camp Pendleton 52 mph North Island NAS 47 mph Bay Park 47 mph Petco Park 44 mph Miramar MCAS 43 mph Tecolote Canyon 43 mph Oceanside Airport 40 mph La Jolla Heights 40 mph Point Loma 40 mph

Desert Areas

General location Peak wind speed reported In Ko Pah 54 mph Borrego Valley Airport 49 mph Borrego 43 mph

Maritime Stations

General location Peak wind speed reported Scripps Pier 51 mph Mission Bay North Jetty 48 mph Imperial Beach Pier 46 mph Silver Strand Beach 46 mph Oceanside Jetty 44 mph Crystal Pier 44 mph

Mountain Areas

General location Peak wind speed reported Black Mountain 84 mph Palomar Mountain 79 mph West San Ysabel 71 mph Sill Hill 70 mph Mt. Laguna Observatory 63 mph Lake Cuyamaca 60 mph Buckman Springs 59 mph Descanso 53 mph Julian 48 mph Campo 46 mph Pine Valley 45 mph Ranchita 45 mph Morena 44 mph Escondido 40 mph Sunrise Highway 40 mph

Valley Areas

General location Peak wind speed reported Hauser Mountain 78 mph Hellhole Canyon 70 mph Witch Creek 63 mph Otay Mountain 57 mph Alpine 55 mph Fallbrook 52 mph Potrero 50 mph Viejas 44 mph Lake Wohlford 42 mph Lilac 42 mph Valley Center 41 mph

You can find a full list of reported peak wind speeds here.

According to NWS San Diego, the observations are collected from a variety of sources and not all the data listed is considered official.