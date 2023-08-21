SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary has moved through San Diego County, bringing high winds and heavy rain to the region.
The National Weather Service reported wind speeds as high as 84 mph in one mountain location, with many areas in the county experiencing winds upwards of 40 mph.
The high winds prompted debris to scatter all over county streets, with trees toppling over in several neighborhoods, including one in University City that fell onto a townhome.
But just how high did the winds speeds reach Sunday? Below is a breakdown of the highest wind speed reports from across the region, according to NWS San Diego.
Coastal Areas
|General location
|Peak wind speed reported
|Camp Pendleton
|52 mph
|North Island NAS
|47 mph
|Bay Park
|47 mph
|Petco Park
|44 mph
|Miramar MCAS
|43 mph
|Tecolote Canyon
|43 mph
|Oceanside Airport
|40 mph
|La Jolla Heights
|40 mph
|Point Loma
|40 mph
Desert Areas
|General location
|Peak wind speed reported
|In Ko Pah
|54 mph
|Borrego Valley Airport
|49 mph
|Borrego
|43 mph
Maritime Stations
|General location
|Peak wind speed reported
|Scripps Pier
|51 mph
|Mission Bay North Jetty
|48 mph
|Imperial Beach Pier
|46 mph
|Silver Strand Beach
|46 mph
|Oceanside Jetty
|44 mph
|Crystal Pier
|44 mph
Mountain Areas
|General location
|Peak wind speed reported
|Black Mountain
|84 mph
|Palomar Mountain
|79 mph
|West San Ysabel
|71 mph
|Sill Hill
|70 mph
|Mt. Laguna Observatory
|63 mph
|Lake Cuyamaca
|60 mph
|Buckman Springs
|59 mph
|Descanso
|53 mph
|Julian
|48 mph
|Campo
|46 mph
|Pine Valley
|45 mph
|Ranchita
|45 mph
|Morena
|44 mph
|Escondido
|40 mph
|Sunrise Highway
|40 mph
Valley Areas
|General location
|Peak wind speed reported
|Hauser Mountain
|78 mph
|Hellhole Canyon
|70 mph
|Witch Creek
|63 mph
|Otay Mountain
|57 mph
|Alpine
|55 mph
|Fallbrook
|52 mph
|Potrero
|50 mph
|Viejas
|44 mph
|Lake Wohlford
|42 mph
|Lilac
|42 mph
|Valley Center
|41 mph
You can find a full list of reported peak wind speeds here.
According to NWS San Diego, the observations are collected from a variety of sources and not all the data listed is considered official.