ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Flooding is a concern all over San Diego as Hurricane Hilary approaches. However, the National Weather Service is giving extra caution to the mountain, desert and low-lying regions, including Escondido.

FOX 5 went to Escondido to see how people were preparing Friday evening, finding several parts of town busy.

“I was skeptical like most people,” said resident Vincenzo Roma. “But then I saw some of the meteorologist images of the storm and so I was like ‘Wow, this seems pretty serious’ — lots of red.”

San Diego County was placed under a Tropical Storm Warning that spanned much of Southern California NWS Friday evening, which is a first for the region.

For Roma, the deluge of rain that battered the region earlier this year influenced his and his neighbors’ approach to preparation as Hilary moves closer.

“We had a lot of people complain about erosion and we saw a lot of trees down,” Roma recalled about the winter storms. “So I think everyone’s already thinking about (the impact).”

“I hear people talking about sharpening your chainsaws and having your generators. I think everybody has a more prepared mindset,” he added.

CAL Fire in Escondido tells FOX 5 their phone had been ringing all day Friday with people asking how to prepare or if sandbags were still available.

For now, the agency says they still have bags available. According to CAL Fire, each household can take up to 25 bags.

Local gas stations were also busy with people making sure they had a full tank in their cars or stocking up on some extra fuel to bring home.

The Escondido Home Depot was also hotspot for people looking to grab what they could to prepare their homes. Employees told FOX 5 Friday night that all San Diego-area locations seem to already be sold out of some supplies, like the pre-filled sandbags.

“Just make sure the gutters are all working and taking the water away from the property,” another resident, Colin Miyajima, said about his preparation efforts.

Escondido locals like Miyajima took Friday to make sure things are in working order at home and to prepare for flooding, which remains one of the biggest concerns.

“We are in a hilly area,” Miyajima said. “It’s down a hill up a hill, and everything just collects down at the main valley and all of that is going to be flooded — guaranteed.”