SAN DIEGO — Food delivery service, DoorDash, has suspended service in San Diego County amid severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary.

At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the company activated its Severe Weather Protocol as a precautionary measure due to significant rain, flooding and potential mudslides as the storm moves through the region.

Operations will remain suspended until Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m., depending on “evolving weather conditions.” All drivers with DoorDash, merchants and customers have been notified about the change, the company said.

“This significant tropical storm has brought several inches of rain and flash floods across Southern California,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in a release. “To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in parts of Southern California.”

DoorDash services have also been suspended in Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita County, Palm Springs, Indio, and areas east of Los Angeles and San Diego including Imperial Valley, Barstow, Julian and Newberry Springs.

Hilary began moving through southern California overnight on Sunday, bringing heavy rain with the potential for “catastrophic flooding” to the region.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday evening, and San Diego County officials also proclaimed a local emergency shortly after.

The center of the storm is expected to hit San Diego sometime before 6 p.m., according to the city’s Office of Emergency Services. As the center inches closer, the National Weather Service anticipates winds to pick up in speed.

“This is a large storm with a huge footprint and unlike what we usually see in San Diego,” city OES executive director Chris Heiser said during a Saturday news conference.