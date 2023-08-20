SAN DIEGO — COASTER train service has been temporarily suspended until further notice, the North County Transit District announced Sunday around noon.

Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to bring severe weather to San Diego County, prompting NCTD to make the call out a precaution of safety. There routes have been affected:

— Scheduled southbound COASTER departures from Oceanside Transit Center at 2:16 p.m. and 5:16 p.m. have been canceled.

— Scheduled northbound COASTER departures from Santa Fe Depot at 3:40 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. have also been canceled.

Customers impacted by the canceled trips may access NCTD+ Assist discounted rideshare vouchers through Uber and Lyft, officials explained. Access to the rideshare vouchers can be found at GoNCTD.com/Assist.

These rideshare vouchers — up to $50 off — can be applied to trips to and from a COASTER station. They are valid for a limited time during the active emergency.

NCTD says its Customer Service Call Center hours have been extended to assist customers. The call center will remain open Sunday until 7:30 p.m.

For specific questions related to trip planning, please call (760) 966-6500.