SAN DIEGO — Tropical Storm Hilary swept through Southern California on Sunday, bringing widespread heavy rainfall to the region as it continues its northward movement.

Around 5 p.m., the center of the storm made its way over San Diego County, meaning the heaviest bands of precipitation have passed.

However, meteorologists say that pockets of heavy rain will continue into Sunday night as the back end of the storm lifts out of the region. Flash flood risk, however, will remain in place, particularly for residents in the mountains and deserts.

Initial forecasts from the National Weather Service about Hilary’s impact put estimated rainfall totals from three to six inches in parts of the county, with isolated amounts around 10 inches.

While rain is expected to continue into Monday morning, some mountain areas — like Mt. Laguna — have already received upwards of six to eight inches in the last 24 hours, according to NWS’s latest calculations on precipitation totals.

Along the coast, NWS estimates that areas from Oceanside to Chula Vista have all seen about around one inch as of 7 p.m. San Diego’s valley neighborhoods have also seen about one to two inches of rain over the last 24 hours due to Hilary, according to NWS.

To put this in perspective, neighborhoods west of the mountains average about 10 inches of rain per year, according to the San Diego County Water Authority.

Below is a breakdown of accumulated precipitation totals across the county as of 7 p.m. Sunday. A full list can be found here.

These numbers will be updated as new totals are released.

Coastal Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Carlsbad 1.45 Oceanside 1.32 San Marcos 1.33 Kearny Mesa 1.30 National City 1.44 Montgomery Field 1.13 Mission Valley 1.21 Vista 1.34 San Diego International Airport 1.06 Chula Vista 0.94

Valley Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Mt. Woodson 2.11 Santee 1.86 Otay Mountain 1.99 Miramar Lake 1.66 Poway 1.55 Escondido 1.53 Ramona 1.46 La Mesa 1.38 Fallbrook 1.64

Mountain Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) Mt. Laguna 6.82 Ranchita 4.72 Lake Cuyamaca 4.06 Palomar Observatory 4.05 Pine Hills 2.57 Santa Ysabel 2.06 Descanso 1.05

Desert Areas

General Location Precipitation total (inches) San Felipe 1.89 Borrego Springs 1.72 Ocotillo Wells 1.11