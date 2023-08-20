San Diego Fire-Rescue crews work to rescue people from the San Diego Riverbed on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Courtesy of SDFD)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews saved over a dozen people from a flooded riverbed in Mission Valley, as the back end of Tropical Storm Hilary continues to drop heavy rains on the region.

The incident was reported along the San Diego River at approximately 8:12 p.m. nearby the Morena bridge, according to SDFD. A total of 31 personnel were dispatched to the scene, including California Office of Emergency Services swift water rescue teams.

As of 10:30 p.m., a total of 13 people were rescued from the riverbed. A few people were received of medical attention, but none were transported to a hospital, according to SDFD. No other injuries have been reported as of Sunday night.

Several of the victims walked out of the water on their own, SDFD said, with one coming out of knee-deep water. The rest were guided out with the assistance of first responders.

Tropical Storm Hilary, which pummeled most of Southern California on Sunday with widespread rainfall and gusty winds, brought on the flooding along the riverbed.

The center of the storm hit San Diego around 5 p.m., before continuing northeast towards Riverside County. Steady rainfall is expected to continue into Monday morning as the back edge of the storm lifts out of the area, according to meteorologists.

Ahead of the onset of Hilary, San Diego officials were particularly focused on helping escort those living in encampments into inclement weather shelters. SDFD said all of the individuals rescued Sunday lived in an encampment there.

It is not known if the people rescued will stay there for the night or be transported to a shelter for the night.