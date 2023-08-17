SAN DIEGO — What started as a tropical storm off the Pacific coast of Mexico intensified into a hurricane Thursday morning, the National Weather Service announced.

Dubbed Hurricane Hilary, weather officials confirmed the update around 5 a.m. PST.

The storm is expected to move north along the Baja coast before potentially reaching San Diego County this weekend or by Monday, NWS explained.

What can be expected?

The region’s mountains, inland valleys and deserts can anticipate a lingering heat wave into Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible across the mountains and high desert, according to weather officials.

In a video statement Wednesday, NWS officials said “the door is open, the monsoon flow is here.” This means there’s a potential path for this hurricane to come right up the coast, though Hilary is expected to to weaken as it approaches the peninsula.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the remnants of the storm won’t be felt. An increasing “offshore flow wind” could create large swells and high surf come Saturday, said NWS.

The first heavy rains bands are also likely to occur on Saturday with increasing moisture to become widespread into Sunday, weather officials explained. Some of those rainstorms and thunderstorms could last until Monday.

Here’s a look at the rainfall outlook across San Diego County from Saturday, Aug. 9 through Monday, Aug. 21, based on NWS predictions:

Rainfall forecast for Aug. 19-21, according to NWS. (Credit: National Weather Service)

Overall with the offshore flow, NWS says moderately cooler temperatures can be expected this weekend once the rain and clouds move in.

The lingering question for some: what’s the potential for San Diego experiencing tropical storm force wind? In short, NWS says there is a possibility of sustained winds reaching 40 mph or higher along the coast.