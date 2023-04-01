Screenshot of the NWS high wind watch warning posted to Twitter for Southern California areas. (Screenshot by KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — A high wind watch has been implemented by the National Weather Service for parts of inland San Diego County, as strong winds are expected to pick up late Sunday.

An incoming storm system is forecasted to bring west winds from 35 to 45 miles per hour tomorrow into Monday, according to NWS, with individual gusts that could reach upwards of 70 miles per hour.

The high wind watch goes into effect for the mountains and desert areas in the county late Sunday night and will remain through Monday.

According to a tweet from NWS, the winds will reach their peaks in the San Diego mountain areas Monday, lasting from around 6 a.m. until Midnight. In the desert, the peak is forecasted to be around noon Monday.

The strong winds could cause trees to fall and damage other objects, as well as blow dust and sand creating poor visibility. Travel in these areas might become difficult, NWS said, particularly for high profile vehicles.

The weather agency suggests that people in these areas take precautionary measures like fastening loose objects or sheltering objects that might fly away in a safe location before the onset of winds.

This storm system will primarily be a strong wind producer, NWS said. However, some light precipitation will be possible in San Diego Monday morning and afternoon, but most areas will see less than 0.10 inches of rain.