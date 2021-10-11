High wind threat brings warnings, advisories to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Forecasters are warning about windy conditions expected in the San Diego region Monday, with one school district canceling classes because of the high wind threat.

A high wind warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. in the mountains, where gusts are expected to reach 50-70 miles per hour. Most desert areas could see gusts from 35-55 mph while the coast and valleys will reach 25-35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

County residents are warned to secure outdoor objects. Tree damage is possible and dangerous crosswinds could pose a danger for high profile vehicles, according to forecasters. That led the Mountain Empire Unified School District to cancel classes Monday because of the threat to buses and other vehicles.

Strong winds are expected across the region from Monday afternoon through Monday night (10/11/2021). Our district may see wind speeds of 25 to 40 mph today. https://t.co/DSgCUkghzm — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) October 11, 2021

North County Fire Protection District said it was anticipating winds from 25-40 miles per hour. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also warned county residents to be prepared for strong winds expected in all areas.

“We’re going to have a light Santa Ana so please be careful out there,” SDFD Battalion Chief Erik Windsor said.