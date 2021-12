ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) – A high wind advisory was issued Friday by the California Highway Patrol for Interstate 8 east of Willows Road in Alpine.

Gusty winds were reported in rural East County in Buckman Springs, La Posta, Pine Valley and Crestwood, as well along Mountain Springs Road and Japatul Valley Road.

Gusts were reported to have reached 49 mph.

