SAN DIEGO – Everyone is being encouraged to stay out of the water after the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the coastal areas of San Diego County.

Waves could go as high as 10 to 16 feet, with an expectation of minor coastal flooding and prompting a coastal flood advisory, according to the NWS.

This advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said the impacts could include flooding of lots, parks and roads. The waves will be strong enough to make it dangerous to swim in and they can even sweep people off jetties and docks.

Beach erosion cannot be ruled out either, the weather service said.

Friday morning, lifeguards were busy making rescues, including two surfers near La Jolla: one at Windansea and another near La Jolla Cove.

The NWS has recorded some high tides at La Jolla: 3.5 feet at 9:39 a.m. Thursday and 5.9 feet at 8:03 a.m. Friday.