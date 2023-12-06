SAN DIEGO — A hazard statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for beaches along the San Diego County coast this week as high surf is expected to create dangerous conditions for swimmers.

The notice will be in effect through late Thursday night as a long-period swell from the west-northwest is anticipated to set in. According to forecasters, the swell’s peak is expected Thursday.

While the hazard statement is in effect, NWS says waves are expected to reach heights of around four to six feet along the coast, particularly impacting South County beaches. On Thursday, some areas may see sets reach upwards of seven feet.

Weather officials urge the public to stay out of the water throughout the duration of the beach hazard statement. According to NWS, the high surf will increase drowning risk with dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, including strong rip currents.

“Waves will be high enough and rip currents strong enough to present a danger to inexperienced swimmers,” NWS wrote in the hazard statement. “Always swim near a lifeguard.”

Aside from the dangerous conditions, forecasters say the high surf could also contribute to some localized beach erosion or coastal flooding.

If you do decide to make a trip to the beach this week despite the conditions, here are some tips from NWS about how to stay safe:

Always know where the life ring or floatation device stations are on the beach.

If you choose to swim in dangerous conditions, swim with one or more buddies — or with someone onshore watching — and make sure one person has a cell phone. According to the U.S. Lifesaving Association, many drownings involve single swimmers. When swimming with a buddy, they may be able to help if a problem arises.

Avoid flat water between breaking waves. While it may appear to be safe, that is actually a rip current, as it breaks down waves as it flows out to the ocean before stopping just beyond the breaking waves in the surf zone.

If you do get caught in a rip current, do not try to swim against it or swim directly to shore. Swim along the shoreline until you can escape the current’s pull. When free, swim at an angle away from the current towards the shore. Rip currents themselves do not pull you under.