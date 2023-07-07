SAN DIEGO — Another heat wave is on the way for San Diego County, with the National Weather Service saying it could be prolonged and warmer, even for the coast.

The heat wave will begin to build next week for the inland area and is expected to expand near the coast, according NWS. The excessive heat will especially affect the inland valleys, mountains and deserts.

Between July 10-18, weather officials are anticipating above average temperatures throughout the region. NWS says temperatures could reach record levels during this timeframe.

The warming trend comes as high pressure centered over northern Mexico and southern New Mexico starts to gradually strengthen and move westward, weather officials explained.

By the middle of next week, NWS says temperatures could be five to 10 degrees above average, with the lower deserts experiencing the most heat.

For the coastal areas, weather officials explained that temperatures may warm due to the strength of the onshore flow across Southern California.

This second summer heat wave could last for about a week or more, NWS says. More information on this expected weather pattern can be found here.

Here’s a look at expected temperatures across the county for what may be the peak of the heat wave on Wednesday, July 12:

(National Weather Service San Diego)

For that same midweek day, NWS also released a chart predicting major to locally extreme heat impacts possible for San Diego’s lower desert areas. Some areas like Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells are considered to be “majorly” at risk.

This means the level of heat could affect anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration. It could also impact heat-sensitive industries.

After a slow start to summer with May grey and June gloom, NWS says hot temperatures are returning and may be here to stay awhile.