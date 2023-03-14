SAN DIEGO — More rain is on the forecast Tuesday for San Diego County.

An incoming low pressure system is expected to move from Northern and Central California in the morning to the San Diego area Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Current forecast models project light showers around the county starting in the early afternoon, with more widespread rainfall after 3 p.m.

The majority of the county is expected to see anywhere from one to one and a half inches of rain, NWS San Diego said in a tweet. Some parts of North County and East County could see as much as three inches of precipitation.

Strong and gusty southwest to west winds are also expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Peak gust winds as high as 60 mph are possible near Mt. Laguna, with more central areas of the county facing gusts up to 30 mph.

The storm system has prompted a Flood Watch for all of Orange County and the Inland Empire from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Flood Watch is not in place for San Diego County.

The low pressure system is expected to last through most of the day Wednesday, with conditions possibly clearing up later in the day Thursday.

Lower than average temperatures are anticipated for the next several days as the storm system moves through the area.

Conditions are forecasted to get drier closer to the weekend, but a cold front is expected to move through San Diego following the storm, causing the chilly temperatures to last into the weekend.