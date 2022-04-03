SAN DIEGO – Get ready for the heat, San Diego.

After a weekend of clouds, rain, and temperatures in the low 60s, things are looking up… way up.

Our FOX 5 weather team is forecasting temps in the high 90s at the tail end of the week, with Thursday having a high of 95 degrees and Friday at 97 degrees for inland areas.

Those in San Diego’s coastal regions will also feel the heat, with temps gradually escalating throughout the week, peaking at a high of 87 on Thursday.

The desert will stay in the 90s throughout the week and peak on Saturday with a high of 98 with the possibility of making it into the low 100s.

Stay cool, San Diego!