Heat wave brings people out to recently opened parks

SAN DIEGO — The picture-perfect weather in San Diego is expected to stay throughout the weekend.

Thursday’s high temperatures caused a lot of people to head outside to neighborhood parks, which is now allowed, but there are still temporary restrictions not everyone is following.

Kate Sessions Memorial Park is partially open for jogging, walking, or hiking. A lot of people were not following those guidelines, which is why the city was passing out flyers informing people what is and is not allowed.

Kelly Moriarty lives in downtown San Diego and said, “We saw the park was open and we came here just to do some working out in place.”

Parks like Kate Sessions have been partially open since Tuesday, but there are still some guidelines in place. “The city came by and said we can’t do that; we have to be walking or running so we just moved spots,” Moriarty said.

Right now, the park is open for “passive use” only. That means no congregating or participating in sports activities, as well as keeping minimum of 6 feet apart from one another. For people like Kelly Moriarty, following these protocols is tough. “Just look for a little piece of earth to do our thing on and stay out of everyone’s way,” she said.

“Regarding those rules of where you’re not supposed to stand or sit, I think that’s kind of ridiculous,” Matt Carter said. “As long as you’re not close and right next to people.”

People are having the same problem down at Mission Beach. “The struggle is watching the surf and not being able to get out there,” Rich Depaso said. He’s a surfer and says he’s never seen waves like this in more than 20 years and not been able to ride them.

Depaso says there is one thing holding him back: “It’s the $1,000 fine. I mean I would, but you know it’s the right thing to do I guess.”

The right thing to do that could get beaches reopen sooner than expected. “It is what it is, but we got to listen. We got to do it and hopefully everyone listens, does the right thing and they’ll open it up quicker and we can get out there and we can get out there.”

Beaches are still closed throughout San Diego County. According to the parks and rec department, no citations were issued Thursday for people at Kate Sessions Park.