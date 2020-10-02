Heat wave to end Friday evening in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Triple digit temperatures are expected again Friday in most of San Diego County, but cooler weather will arrive this weekend and last into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The high pressure system that brought scorching temperatures all week will weaken on Saturday as it’s replaced by a low pressure system, forecasters said. This will bring cooling through at least the middle of next week, although temperatures are still expected to be above average in most of the region.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday in the western valleys.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, senior and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

Thursday brought high temperature records for many cities throughout the county, including San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Campo and at Oceanside Harbor.

San Diego reached 97 on Thursday, beating it’s previous record for the date of 93 in 1965, according to the NWS. New records in the other cities were 106 in Escondido 101 in Campo, 91 in Chula Vista and 87 at Oceanside Harbor. Those beat old records of 101 in 1991 in Escondido, 100 in 1980 in Campo, 90 in 1991 in Chula Vista and 84 in 1965 at Oceanside Harbor.

Lake Cuyamaca also tied its previous high for the date of 89, recorded in 2012.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 89 degrees near the coast, 100 inland, 105 in the western valleys, 99 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.

The mercury could reach 102 in a few western valley communities on Saturday, then drop to 98 on Saturday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 111 on Friday before sliding to 109 on Sunday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air- conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones.html.