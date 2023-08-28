SAN DIEGO — It’s a hot start to the week with rising temperatures expected to heat up anywhere east of the beaches through Wednesday.

By Thursday, some relief is in sight temperature-wise with more cloud coverage and a deepening marine layer on tap as we head into Labor Day weekend.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to be toasty with a shallow marine layer along the coast. Expect hot and dry conditions with daytime highs landing most inland areas five to 10 degrees above average. For the low deserts, highs are reaching up to 12 degrees above the 30-year average.

By mid-week, we could see the heat take a back seat and simmer down. Low pressure over the Pacific Ocean could soon influence the weather pattern pushing the current ridge of high pressure more east over Arizona and New Mexico. Until then, we’ll continue to see temperatures well above-average.

As of Monday morning, the valleys and the deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures reaching anywhere from 90 to 104 degrees in the valleys and 112 to 117 degrees in the deserts. Now is the time to take those extra precautions by staying indoors and out of the sun, and drinking plenty of fluids.

The mountains will be under a Heat Advisory through Wednesday with temperatures 90 to 102 degrees.