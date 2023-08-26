SAN DIEGO — An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for parts of San Diego County on Saturday as a heat wave is expected to set in across the region early next week.

The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego’s valley and desert communities, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Among the areas impacted are Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, Santee, Poway, Borrego-Springs and Ocotillo Wells.

According to weather officials, dangerously hot conditions are expected in the warning area during this timeframe. These temperatures are forecast to be about five to 10 degrees above average, with some areas reaching highs up to 15 degrees exceeding normal.

For communities impacted by the warning west of the mountains, these highs are expected to range from 95 to 107 degrees. Meanwhile, highs in the desert are forecast to range from 100 to 116 degrees, NWS said.

Map of high temperatures on Monday, Aug. 28. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Map of high temperatures on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

A heat advisory has also been issued for communities in the San Diego mountains, including Julian, Alpine and Pine Valley. Temperatures in these areas are anticipated to hit highs ranging from 90 degrees to the low triple-digits, according to NWS.

The issuance of heat warnings in anticipation of the sweltering temperatures mean that conditions could be dangerous, causing serious consequences on one’s health if precautions are not taken.

To prevent heat-related illness, NWS encourages residents to follow the below guidance:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Keep out of the sun as much as possible.

Stay inside an air-conditioned room.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Check up on relatives and neighbors, particularly those that are vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Take extra precaution if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances during the heat wave.

It is important to also know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, weakness and confusion.

(Courtesy of National Weather Service)

On Wednesday, a slight cooling trend is expected to set in, bringing down temperatures for the rest of the week, according to NWS.