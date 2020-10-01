Heat wave persists in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures will soar into the triple digits Thursday in many San Diego County communities as a brutal heat wave continues to grip the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system will linger over the western United States until it is replaced by a low pressure system on Saturday, keeping temperatures hot and dry through Friday in most areas, forecasters said.

A heat advisory remains in effect in coastal areas until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS also issued an excessive heat warning for the western valleys that will last until 8 p.m. Thursday. Once that warning expires, a heat advisory will take effect in the western valleys and last through 8 p.m. Friday.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, senior and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach 93 degrees near the coast, 105 inland, 108 in the western valleys, 99 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.

The mercury could reach 104 in a few western valley communities on Friday, then drop to 96 on Saturday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 112 on Friday before sliding to 109 on Saturday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.