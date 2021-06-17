Heat wave persists in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Blazing temperatures will continue Thursday in most of San Diego County, and temperate conditions won’t arrive until the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The torrid conditions on Wednesday generated one area heat record — in Campo, where the day’s maximum temperature of 107 degrees exceeded the prior June 16 milestone high of 103, set in 1961.

Highs temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-70s to mid-80s in coastal areas, the mid-80s to low-90s in the western valleys, the mid- to high-90s near the foothills, the high-90s to low-100s in the mountains and the mid- to high-110s in the deserts.

With the swelter expected to last through the weekend, an NWS excessive-heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Friday in the western valleys, 9 p.m. Saturday in the mountains and 9 p.m. Sunday in the deserts.

A Flex Alert was issued calling on residents statewide to voluntarily cut down on their power use Thursday evening. The alert, which was announced Wednesday, was issued in hopes of reducing strain on the state’s power grid.

Temperatures in the deserts could reach 120 degrees on Friday and Saturday, according to forecasters.

The conditions significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities advised. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, seek out shade and check up on potentially at- risk relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles — but particularly during such hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, the NWS cautioned.

To help area residents beat the heat, the county is offering “Cool Zone” sites in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. A full list of the locations can be found here.

The mountains and high desert were a few degrees warmer while highs were several degrees lower in the lower deserts due to an influx of lower level moisture while a coastal eddy brought cooling for the coast and most of the valleys. #HeatWave #cawx pic.twitter.com/zBxzPPygQt — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 17, 2021