Heat wave on its way to San Diego County mountains, deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A heat wave will send temperatures soaring in the San Diego County mountains and deserts this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong high pressure system currently over the Great Basin will expand westward this week, ushering in the sweltering conditions starting Saturday morning, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the mountains and deserts from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Mixed impacts as high pressure builds over CA the next few days.



Coastal areas will stay rather mild, but it will be a different story for the mountains and deserts. The High Desert could see the highest temps so far this year, with highs 105-115 F this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pTVHOEcYDO — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 6, 2021

Highs in the deserts could reach 119 on Saturday and Sunday, while the mercury in the mountains is expected to reach 103 both days, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, high temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the low-70s to low-80s in coastal areas, the low- to mid-80s in the western valleys, the low- to mid-90s near the foothills, the low-90s to low-100s in the mountains and the low- to mid-110s in the deserts.

The county has opened nine “Cool Zone” locations to help the public beat the heat. They are located in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the locations can be found on the county website.

