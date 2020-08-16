Heat sends energy use soaring, straining utilities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High temperatures sent energy use soaring around the county Saturday, and San Diego Gas & Electric was forced to shut off power in some areas due to an “electrical emergency.”

The Stage 3 Electrical Emergency was called at 6:28 p.m., meaning rolling blackouts were imminent or in progress, according to the California Independent System Operator.

Due to excessive heat and high energy demand, @California_ISO has ordered SDG&E and other utilities across the state to begin rotating outages in its service territory. Impacted customers will be without power for about an hour. Please visit https://t.co/S5mtOmB54M for updates. pic.twitter.com/9MgpYK7rrg — SDG&E (@SDGE) August 16, 2020

“The load was ordered back online 20 minutes later at 6:48 p.m., as wind resources increased,” the ISO explained. “Extreme heat throughout the West has increased electricity usage, causing a strain on the power grid. All available resources are needed to meet the growing demand.”

SDG&E said on its website that customers who experienced rotating outages Friday wouldn’t be affected Saturday.

Click here to see how you can find out if you’ll be impacted by any future rolling blackouts.

It’s a fairly confusing process for the average resident, but the City of Anaheim helped residents understand the significance of different stages for electrical emergency.

Officails wrote on Twitter: “The Stage 3 emergency event has been canceled and we are back to a Stage 2. This means that rotating outages are no longer imminent for the time being. If conditions change, we could move back into Stage 3, so we encourage voluntary electricity reduction tonight.”

Under a Stage 2 Electrical Emergency, the ISO has done all it can to mitigate shortages and must intervene in the market to meet energy requirements, including ordering power plants online, according to the ISO’s website.

And a Stage 1 Electrical Emergency signals a “strong need for conservation,” but doesn’t have an immediate impact on residents beyond being urged to cut down usage, the ISO said.

“Although a Stage 3 Emergency is a significant inconvenience to those affected by rotating power interruptions, it is preferable to manage an emergency with controlled measures rather than let it cause widespread and more prolonged disruption,” the ISO noted in a statement.

Cal-ISO has offered a series of tips on staying cool while saving electricity, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights;

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.;

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher;

Using fans; and

Keeping drapes drawn.