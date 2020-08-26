Heat wave expected through Friday in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures could reach the triple digits in most areas of San Diego County Wednesday as a heat waves stretches on through Friday.

High pressure centered over the Four Corners region will begin moving south into Arizona, bringing hot and dry conditions through Friday in most of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 8 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 84 degrees near the coast, 92 inland, 96 in the western valleys, 100 near the foothills, 102 in the mountains and 118 in the deserts.

The mercury in the deserts is expected to reach 117 on Thursday, then drop to 113 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the western valleys are expected to remain in the low-to-mid-90s through Thursday, while temperatures near the foothills could reach the triple digits through Friday.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

To help the public beat the heat, the county is offering nine cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask- wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here.