How hot will it get? Heat wave continues to bring high temps to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Scorching heat will spread throughout San Diego County Tuesday as a heat wave continues this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system strengthening and expanding over the Southwestern United States is ushering in the sweltering conditions this week, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday in the deserts.

The warning will also include coastal areas, the western valleys and the mountains starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and lasting through 9 p.m. Saturday.

The heat in the deserts could reach 121 on Tuesday and Thursday, then 122 on Friday, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the western valleys could reach triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday, while high temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 105 on Tuesday and 104 on Thursday, forecasters said.

High temperatures on Monday were a few degrees above average near the coast to 10 to 15 degrees above average for the inland valleys and lower elevations of the mountains. Tuesday will be hotter except near the coast. #HeatWave #cawx pic.twitter.com/Hm9Mc632VX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 15, 2021

The weather service said the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said that’s especially true during warm or hot weather — when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Starting Tuesday, the county will open eight new “Cool Zone” locations to help the public beat the heat. The “Cool Zones” will be located in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the locations can be found here.

Highs temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-70s to low-90s in coastal areas, the high-80s to mid-90s in the western valleys, the high-90s to low-100s near the foothills, the high-90s to mid-100s in the mountains and the mid-110s to low-120s in the deserts.

