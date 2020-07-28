Heat returns: High temperatures expected ahead of weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures will start heating up throughout San Diego County Tuesday as part of a heat wave that will bring blazing conditions to the deserts heading into this weekend.

High pressure will continue to build over the southwestern United States this week and bring progressively warmer temperatures each day through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued an excessive heat watch that will be in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday evening in the county deserts.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the coast, 81 inland, 85 in the western valleys, 94 near the foothills, 100 in the mountains and 117 in the deserts.

Highs in the desert communities could reach 118 on Thursday, then 121 on Friday and 120 on Saturday, forecasters said.