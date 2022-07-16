SAN DIEGO — The temperatures in San Diego County are not going down any time soon.

Desert areas are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Sunday with expected temperatures reaching highs up to 114 degrees.

Strong bouts of high pressure will also bring scorching temperatures inland and monsoonal moisture will cause sticky humidity in the area.

The mountains and deserts will see chances of isolated thunderstorms each afternoon through Monday.

Onshore flow will keep coastal low clouds hanging much of Saturday and Sunday with a strong marine layer expected at the beaches.

The beaches are also under a Beach Hazards Statement until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Beachgoers can expect three to six-foot waves and experts say there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents.