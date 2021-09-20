Heat advisory issued for San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is expected to feel the high temperatures this week as a heat advisory has been issued starting Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory is in effect for the eastern portions of the county valleys, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to NWS, temperatures may reach 95 to 100 degrees during those days. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Heat map for Tuesday:

Heat map for Wednesday:

REMEMBER TO:

– Drink plenty of fluids

– Stay in an air-conditioned room

– Stay out of the sun

– Check up on relatives and neighbors

– Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

– Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside

– When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening

– Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

– Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible

– To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments

– Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

City News Service contributed to this report.