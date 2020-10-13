Heat advisory goes into effect Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Blazing temperatures are expected again Tuesday throughout San Diego County amid a heat wave that will grip the region until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure centered off the West Coast will strengthen throughout the week and bring above average temperatures through at least Friday, forecasters said. Humidity will also drop to around 10-15 percent throughout the county most afternoons this week, slightly elevating the risk of wildfires in the western valleys and the county mountains.

The NWS issued a heat advisory that will be in effect in coastal areas and the western valleys from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Friday.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 87 degrees near the coast, 97 inland, 101 in the western valleys, 93 in the mountains and 106 in the deserts.

The mercury is expected to drop to 97 in most western valley communities on Wednesday, then rise to 102 on Thursday, forecasters said. Highs in the deserts are expected to reach 106 again on Wednesday and Thursday.

To help residents escape the heat, the county is offering nine air-conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.