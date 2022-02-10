Heat advisory brings potential fire danger throughout region

VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews are preparing to take on potential winter brush fires as warm temperatures and Santa Ana winds blow through San Diego County.

“It’s setting us up for some potentially extreme fire behavior,” Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

As predicted by the National Weather Service Thursday, several local areas including Escondido and Vista set new daily high-temperature records. In Escondido, temperatures reached 89 degrees, edging out the record for Feb. 10 that last was set in 1988, according to NWS.

It was even warmer in Vista at 91 degrees, breaking the daily high of 86 that came in 2016.

Meteorologist James Brotherton told FOX 5 this week that Santa Ana winds are the driving force behind the region’s dry heat this week. For much of the time, the area is seeing low humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures, including Wednesday when more daily temperature records fell in the region.

But with dry heat comes trouble for a region already battling drought conditions, forecasters say.

Extra staffing has been ordered and firefighters are watching fires to the north and wondering where the next blaze will spark up.

“We still have all this grass and brush that hasn’t absorbed that much moisture and it’s ready to burn,” Shoots said.

The mild Santa Ana is expected to ease off by Saturday, but the record-breaking winter heat wave is expected to hang around through the weekend.

City News Service contributed to this report.