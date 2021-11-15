Heads up, San Diego drivers: Dense fog could create hazardous travel conditions

Dense fog is seen rolling onto a beach in Carlsbad, Calif. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Forecasters were predicting hazardous driving conditions with a dense fog advisory issued late Monday and into Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Kokotos, @ckokotos on Instagram)

SAN DIEGO – Weather forecasters expect potentially hazardous driving conditions for travelers as dense fog rolls into parts of San Diego County overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service Monday afternoon issued a dense fog advisory for coastal areas in Orange and San Diego counties. The advisory is applicable for the communities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, San Diego and Vista.

Dense fog also is likely in other local communities including Del Mar, La Jolla, Oceanside and Point Loma starting Monday and running through Saturday morning.

“When the fog rolls inland, it comes in fast!” NWS said in a tweet. “Use caution if out and about this evening!”

The result potentially could lessen visibility for travelers to a quarter of a mile or less, the agency said.

NWS encourages drivers to travel slowly, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of your vehicle.

