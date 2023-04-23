People on the beach are seen enjoying a beautiful spring day at Oceanside Beach.

SAN DIEGO — After a long-awaited warmup in San Diego, many have been flocking to the beaches to soak up the sun and take in the ocean breeze. But is it warm enough to swim?

The average water temperature for spring off the coast of San Diego is 61 degrees, according to Sea Temperature Net. The site monitors water temperature in real time, collecting data on temperature changes throughout the year.

As of Sunday morning, the water temperature near San Diego was recorded at 59 degrees, which Sea Temperature Net calculations show is up 4 degrees from a week ago. The data also shows Sunday’s water temperature is slightly lower than the average in recent years.

On this day exactly a year ago, according to Sea Temperature Net, the water temperature in San Diego was 62 degrees. Water temperature range in San Diego in April is from 55 to 66 degrees.

Here’s a look at water temperature changes in San Diego for the last 30 days, according to Sea Temperature Net calculations.

(Sea Temperature Net: https://seatemperature.net/)

Something to keep in mind, nearshore temperatures may vary by several degrees from the indicated number, the site said.

To develop a forecast, Sea Temperature Net officials say they use their our own mathematical model, which takes into account the current change in water temperature, historical data and the main weather trends, wind strength and direction, as well as air temperature in the region.

Here’s their seven-day water temperature forecast for the San Diego area.

Date Forecast Temperature April 24 59.72 degrees April 25 59.72 degrees April 26 59.36 degrees April 27 60.26 degrees April 28 59.72 degrees April 29 60.98 degrees April 30 60.26 degrees

The question remains: is it warm enough to swim off the coast of San Diego?

Sea Temperature Net says water of these temperatures are considered cold enough that “dipping or immersion is possible only for a short time.”

To back that up, the National Center for Cold Water Safety warns any water temperature below 70 degrees should be treated with caution for those not wearing a wetsuit or drysuit because breathing could become difficult.

When swimming in water between 50 and 60 degrees, the center said total loss of breathing control is possible, along with high intensity cold shock.

More information on cold water safety can be found here.

For those looking to hang ten or take a quick dip this week, be sure to grab your wetsuits.