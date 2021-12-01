Hazardous travel conditions expected as dense fog advisory continues into Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO – A dense fog advisory will be in place for much of San Diego County until Thursday morning with low visibility expected to create hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service’s advisory includes the county’s coastal areas and valleys, including Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, La Mesa, National City, San Marcos, Santee and Vista. It is expected to be in place until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS.

Visibility is listed as low as a quarter-mile in some parts of the county, including in Fallbrook. It’s about one mile in Carlsbad and three miles at the San Diego International Airport.

The result is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on portions of Interstate 5, I-405, I-15 and Highway 163, the agency said.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” NWS said.

Have recordings from your neighborhood during the foggy weather? Share your photos and videos here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

San Diego Weather News

Send us Weather Photos

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News