Hail, thunder and wind wake up San Diego residents overnight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A storm lingering over San Diego County brought wind, bursts of hail and even thunder and lightning overnight, waking up many San Diego residents in the early hours of Friday.

A viewer in Allied Gardens sent FOX 5 a video from just before 2 a.m. showing hail coming down in buckets and at least one flash of lightning:

The storm system, which brought light rain to San Diego County and snow in at least one high-elevation mountain area, will linger over Southern California Friday morning before exiting by midday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers could fall in coastal areas, the inland valleys and the mountains Friday morning, but no rain is expected in the deserts, forecasters said.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 40% in coastal and inland valley areas, while the mountains have a 30% chance.

A winter weather advisory was extended through 8 a.m. Friday in the San Diego County mountain communities above 4,000 feet.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, Birch Hill on Palomar Mountain had received 2 inches of snow. Snowflakes could be seen falling in Julian, as well.

Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet Friday morning, meaning trace amounts of snow could fall in the mountains until 10 a.m. Friday, forecasters said.

NWS officials advised motorists to drive with caution because visibility could be limited at times and snow or ice could cover roads.

High temperatures Friday could reach 61 degrees near the coast, 61 in the western valleys, 57 near the foothills, 52 in the mountains and 70 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected by Friday afternoon and temperatures will warm up through the start of next week, forecasters said. There will be a slight chance of rain everywhere except the deserts on Sunday, then dry weather is expected through at least Friday next week.

More hail and winds in Point Loma! But tomorrow you’ll see sunshine! @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/2Fa2esFrAC — Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) March 27, 2020