Gusty winds whip parts of county; warmer weather ahead

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County mountains and deserts Monday morning before temperatures warm up for the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will last until 8 a.m. Monday in the county mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west are expected to be 15-25 mph Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph in the deserts Monday morning before calming to 35 mph Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that the gusty winds could make travel hazardous for high profile vehicles.

There is a 20% chance of rain everywhere except the deserts this morning, then dry weather will continue until a weak storm system brings a slight chance of rain on Friday, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Monday could reach 62 degrees near the coast, 62 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 60 in the mountains and 80 in the deserts.

A warming trend is expected to start on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, with temperatures in coastal areas and the western valleys set to reach the low- to mid-70s during that stretch, forecasters said.