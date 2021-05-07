Gusty winds expected this weekend for parts of county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning in the San Diego County deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the west will be between 20 and 30 mph Friday, with gusts potentially reaching 55 mph, forecasters said. Wind speeds are expected to stay consistent overnight, then lessen Saturday morning.

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 2 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

The wind advisory warns that the gusty conditions could make travel difficult for drivers of high-profile vehicles. The winds could also blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Highs temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-60s to low- 70s in coastal areas, the mid- to high-70s in the western valleys, the low-70s to low-80s in the mountains and the low- to high-90s in the deserts.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.