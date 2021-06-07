Gusty winds expected in San Diego County deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds will sweep through the San Diego County deserts Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the west are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 45 mph Monday afternoon, forecasters said. Wind gusts in the mountains are expected to top out at 40 mph Monday afternoon.

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will be in effect in the deserts from 2 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory warns that the gusty conditions will make travel difficult for high profile vehicles and could blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Highs temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the mid- to high- 60s in coastal areas, the mid-60s to low-70s in the western valleys, the high- 60s to high-70s in the mountains and the mid- to high-90s in the deserts.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.