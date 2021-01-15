Gusty Santa Ana winds expected in mountains, western valleys

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty Santa Ana winds will blow in the San Diego County mountains and western valleys Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect in those two areas until 2 p.m. Friday.

Winds out of the northeast are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph in the mountains, forecasters said.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and could blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages, the NWS warned. Drivers of high-profile vehicles should also use extra caution when driving to prevent the vehicles from overturning.

High temperatures Friday will be in the high-70s to low-80s near the coast, the upper 80s inland, the mid-80s to low-90s in the western valleys, the mid-80s near the foothills, the high-60s to high-70s in the mountains and the low-to-mid 80s in the deserts.

The unseasonably warm conditions will continue through Saturday, then temperatures will cool down beginning on Sunday, forecasters said.

Vista and El Cajon set new record highs on Thursday, while Chula Vista tied its previous high for the date, according to the NWS. On Thursday, Vista and El Cajon reached 89, both besting their previous highs of 88, set in 2014 and 2009, respectively.

Chula Vista reached 83 on Thursday, tying its record high for the date in 2009.