SAN DIEGO — A storm system is on track to bring scattered rain, gusty winds, cold temps and possible thunderstorms late this evening into Thursday.

The first impacts of the storm will be increasing clouds as the end of day draws near. Scattered showers are expected to begin in northern parts of the county around midnight with more widespread light to moderate rain overnight.

A Wind Advisory is in place for San Diego County mountains and deserts from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon for strong west winds 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected.

Breezy conditions will also be felt along the coast and inland valleys during a second surge of winds tomorrow afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible in the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. If they come to fruition, it could produce pockets of locally heavy rain and hail, as well as thunder and lightning.

Showers should end by late Thursday morning, but some lingering cells could bring stormy conditions into the afternoon.

A second surge could bring another round of showers Friday, but these chances favor more isolated and lighter rain.

Rainfall totals have trended lighter in the last few days, with beaches and inland valleys picking up a quarter of up to half an inch of rain. South Bay neighborhoods have seen lesser amounts.

The storm system could also bring up to an inch of rain could fall in mountain communities.

For Big Bear in the San Bernardino County mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place as few inches of snow are possible above 6,000 ft. There may be a light dusting on the very tops of San Diego County Mountains, but generally less than inch of snow is expected.

Below average temperatures continue through much of next week with Thursday being one of the coldest days of the week. Beaches and inland valleys will begin to warm up a few degrees each day starting Friday.