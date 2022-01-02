Frost, freeze forecast for county valleys, deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Drier air and mostly clear skies were predicted for San Diego County Sunday evening and Monday night, with frost and pockets of freezing temperatures in the valleys and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

A freeze warning from the NWS was issued for midnight Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday for the deserts and a frost advisory was issued for the same time period for the valleys.

It will remain rather windy below passes and canyons Sunday, with winds weakening Sunday night, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be around 63 degrees with overnight lows of 33-43. Western valley highs will be around 64, with 56-61 near the foothills and overnight lows of 33-38. Mountain highs were expected to be 45-54, with overnight lows of 27-33. Highs in the deserts will be 56-61 with overnight lows of 30-38.

At low-lying beaches Monday morning, high tides of around 7 feet were predicted, resulting in brief periods of minor tidal overflow.

A significant return of the marine layer was expected beginning Monday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday morning. Low clouds should reach the coast beginning late Monday and spread inland into the western valleys Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A weak ridge was forecast to drift over the state midweek, pushing temperatures back to average or above, the NWS said. A warming trend was forecast to begin Tuesday with Thursday likely the warmest day.

Some light marine layer precipitation, mainly west of the mountains, was predicted for Friday night and Saturday, but only minor accumulations.

