SAN DIEGO — The weather in San Diego on Friday was a welcome change for many, with warmer temperatures being felt across the county.

The sunny skies and warmer conditions are to the colder, gloomier “Gray-pril” conditions that the region has experienced for much of the month.

Several areas across the county experienced temperatures above 80 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

At the San Diego International Airport, temperatures hit 82 degrees at 11:10 a.m., NWS San Diego said in a tweet, making it the warmest day since Dec. 26.

Across the county, multiple areas reached 80-plus degree temperatures, including San Ysidro, Santee, Ramona, Miramar, San Marcos, Lemon Grove and Camp Pendleton.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day from San Diego’s coastal areas into the valleys, with Saturday forecasted to be the warmest day of the week for the desert and mountain areas.

The warm conditions are not expected to last however. Temperatures will cool starting Sunday as onshore flow strengthens, with the marine layer returning and deepening, especially on Monday, according to NWS San Diego.

Increased clouds and stronger winds should reach further inland Monday into Tuesday.

“The cooling will be driven by the break down of high pressure aloft, return of onshore flow, and the spin up of a coastal eddy,” NWS said.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day next week, according to the weather service.

Another warmup should be felt around the county around mid-week, with a weaker onshore flow and a shallower marine layer accompanying the higher temperatures.