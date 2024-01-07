SAN DIEGO — Bundle up! Overnight temperatures in San Diego County will dip below freezing in some areas, and is expected to be the “coldest night of the winter so far,” the National Weather Service says.

NWS San Diego has issued a frost advisory from 1 a.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday for San Diego County valleys, desert areas and the Coachella Valley.

Nearby, a freeze warning has been issued for portions of the Inland Empire, which is in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.

Overnight temperatures in Oceanside could reach as low as 33 degrees, while the City of San Diego’s coastal areas will see overnight low temperatures around 42 degrees.

El Cajon and Escondido could see temperatures as low as 35 degrees. Ramona, Julian, Palomar, and other elevated areas could see lows in the 20s.

San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County mountains, and San Diego County mountains, including Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, were under a winter weather advisory Saturday night into Sunday. Around two inches of snow was forecast to fall on those areas.

There are reports of snowy, icy conditions at Palomar Mountain Sunday, according to CHP.

Overnight low temperatures, frost advisory in San Diego County (NWS)

An inclement weather shelter alert has been issued for Sunday. Father Joe’s Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave will accept dozens of adults, and a few families with children and single women. The Paul Mirabile Center will also be accepting dozens of adults.

The Living Water Church of the Nazarene, at 1550 Market Street, will accept up to 28 adults. The San Diego Rescue Mission, at 120 Elm Street, will accept up to 10 single women.

San Diego County and Orange County coastal areas are under a wind advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday as large waves five to eight feet, with sets up to 10 feet, continue to slam the coast. The San Diego coast remains under a high surf advisory through 6 a.m. Monday.

Then, later this week, the new moon will bring the first king tides of 2024, with heights up to 7 feet. This comes after a series of high surf advisories in late December that prompted several coastal closures, as well as damage to local piers and other disruptions along local beaches.

The large waves during the late December storm approached historic levels throughout California. The largest wave recorded by a California buoy station reached 51.8 feet at Cape Mendocino.

In San Diego County, the largest individual wave measured by CDIP during that storm was 24.8 feet at the Mission Bay West buoy.

San Diego County is also currently under a gale warning in coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, including San Clemente Island, through 3 a.m. Monday.

When temperatures dip below freezing, there are several things you can do to protect yourself and your family. Stay indoors when and if possible. To minimize the chance of your pipes freezing, leave faucets on at a low drip to keep water flowing.

Bring pets indoors, bundle up with a proper jacket, and cover exposed skin with hats, gloves, scarves, etc. And remember, heaters can be fire hazards. Only plug a space heater directly into the wall, keep things away from the heater that could cover it, and keep an eye on a heater that is on around kids and pets.