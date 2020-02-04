San Diegans wake up to freezing temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Tuesday evening in the San Diego County valleys and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a freeze warning that will remain in effect in both areas until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures in those areas could drop as low as 25 degrees Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! 🗞️ Cool with windy conditions! As winds subside tonight, we will see a significant drop in temps, so be prepared for the cold 🥶 If you didn't want to read all about that, we do have a warm up for you later this week, so hang in there 😊 #cawx pic.twitter.com/q9i7ZlJpvQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 4, 2020

The freeze warning means that the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged.

NWS officials warned that those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 65 degrees near the coast and inland, 61 in the western valleys, 55 near the foothills, 47 in the mountains and 62 in the deserts.