Forecasters warn of wildfire smoke making its way to SoCal amid cooldown

SAN DIEGO — Forecasters are warning of wildfire smoke that will begin to make its way toward Southern California on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said a change in the weather pattern will lead to northerly winds aloft that will bring in smoke from the Central California wildfires down into SoCal.

“Those smoky and hazy skies will come into the picture today into Friday, especially for our northern areas,” forecasters said.

A change in the weather pattern will lead to northerly winds aloft that will bring in smoke from the Central CA wildfires down into SoCal. Those smoky and hazy skies will come into the picture today into Friday, especially for our northern areas. #CAwx #fireWX pic.twitter.com/ms7fvYMre1 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 23, 2021

San Diego is in for a cooldown after a hot start to the week. Forecasters said it’ll start feeling more like fall Thursday as temperatures slip back to normal.

While temperatures topped 100 degrees in some areas Wednesday, forecasters said temperatures will fall by 5 to 15 degrees in many areas by Thursday.

Thursday will be another hot day, but it won't be quite as hot as Wednesday. This cooling trend continues Friday. Over the weekend a nearly stationary upper low over northern Baja will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chances will be over the mtns. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vGsKZ7ylPm — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 23, 2021

City News Service contributed to this story.